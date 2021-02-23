Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $4.37 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Aragon has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00009161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $173.07 million and approximately $88.29 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00716786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00037234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.96 or 0.04400807 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

