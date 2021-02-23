Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s share price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.83. 3,885,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,195,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $325.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

