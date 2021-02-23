Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.34

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 22807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $824.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Finally, Weber Alan W bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,660,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.