Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

NYSE AROC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,396. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Archrock has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

