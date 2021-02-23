Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 9.1%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) was down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 3,542,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,835,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $615.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arcimoto by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

