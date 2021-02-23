ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 3,294,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,594,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

