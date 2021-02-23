Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

