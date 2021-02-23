Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.07

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 501000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$4.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (ADD.V) (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

