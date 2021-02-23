Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) rose 21.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 727,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 609% from the average daily volume of 102,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

ARD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $447.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 1,124,356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 142,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

