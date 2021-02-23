Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.04

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and traded as low as $6.77. Ardelyx shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 991,194 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $623.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

