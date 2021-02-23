Ardor Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $155.68 million and $20.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00233507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.45 or 0.02394553 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

