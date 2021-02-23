Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Issues Earnings Results

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.13), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. 513,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,624. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

