Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.12.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Company Profile

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

