Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $81,599.77 and approximately $193.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,225.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.12 or 0.03219351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.79 or 0.00360739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.01077370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.77 or 0.00436843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.79 or 0.00384167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00256878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.