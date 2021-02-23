Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.04

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.04 and last traded at C$29.52, with a volume of 262607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

