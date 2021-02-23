Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $147.97 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Ark has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $147.97 million and $36.79 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- EOS (EOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007958 BTC.
- Credits (CS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitWhite (BTW) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Ark Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Ark
Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.
