ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.51. 326,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

