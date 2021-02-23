ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

