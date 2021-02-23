Ark Market Capitalization Achieves $138.57 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002240 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $138.57 million and $45.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,536,808 coins and its circulating supply is 127,415,911 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

