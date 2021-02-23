Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.93 and last traded at $84.70. 773,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 380,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. Truist cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,678 shares of company stock worth $7,015,206 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

