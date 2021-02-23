Arqma Market Cap Reaches $68,605.66 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $68,605.66 and $428.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,211.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.81 or 0.03218762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00360614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.09 or 0.01043513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00440362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.00383199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,388,344 coins and its circulating supply is 8,343,801 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.