Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00.

2/5/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $81.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

