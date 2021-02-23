Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Down 3.7%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.50. 4,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

