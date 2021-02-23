Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.02

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.02 and traded as high as $38.31. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 14,399 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $355.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $38,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 140,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.