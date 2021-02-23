Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Trading Down 21.7%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX)’s share price dropped 21.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 236,256,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 200,596,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

