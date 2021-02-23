Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,733 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.77% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 335,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

