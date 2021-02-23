Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. Arvinas posted sales of $4.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $26.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 million to $30.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.12 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,863. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 28.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

