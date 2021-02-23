Arweave (AR) Market Cap Tops $225.14 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $225.14 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.74 or 0.00013939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.74 or 0.00735538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.95 or 0.04536324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

