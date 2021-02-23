Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) Trading Down 0.8%

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 68,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 161,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. The company's merchandise assortment offerings include intimate apparel, wear-to-work, and casual apparel; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics, as well as accessories and select footwear.

