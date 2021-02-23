Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

