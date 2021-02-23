Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.15. 948,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 927,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $748.33 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 3.28.
About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.
