Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.15. 948,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 927,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $748.33 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.