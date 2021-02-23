Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Down 15.6%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 22,099,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 22,105,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gabelli cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Assertio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Assertio by 5,626.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

