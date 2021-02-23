Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

