Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Shares Up 9.8%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.58 and last traded at $43.50. 1,011,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 621,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.