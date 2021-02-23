Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.44. Approximately 75,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 38,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

