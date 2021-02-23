Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.56

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $8.49. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 72,042 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

