Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.56

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $8.49. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 72,042 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.
About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
