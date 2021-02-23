ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Shares Down 17.3%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares dropped 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 863,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,132,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

