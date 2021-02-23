Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $359.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 332.63 ($4.35), with a volume of 315411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £459.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

