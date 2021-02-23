Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $359.00

Feb 23rd, 2021


Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 332.63 ($4.35), with a volume of 315411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £459.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

