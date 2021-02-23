ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 5,728,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,135,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATIF stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of ATIF worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides asset management, investment holding, and media services in Asia and North America. The company offers business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, including going public consulting, international business planning and consulting, and financial media services.

