Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.25

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 7206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

