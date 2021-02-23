ATN (ATN) Market Cap Tops $770,039.05

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ATN has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $770,039.05 and approximately $13,650.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.22 or 0.00723052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

