AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.39)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $55-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.89 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.15–1.15 EPS.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 714,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

