AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~($1.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.16 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.15–1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.13.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. 714,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $67.01.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

