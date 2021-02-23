AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.39–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $55-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.15–1.15 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. 714,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $67.01.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

