AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,758 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,784,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in AT&T by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,421 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

