aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Down 9.9%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.65. 807,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,320,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.17.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.
