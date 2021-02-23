Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $30,906.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auctus has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00689190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.34 or 0.04285406 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,571,710 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.