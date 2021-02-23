Augur (REP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $285.12 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Augur has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $285.12 million and $41.78 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $25.92 or 0.00050851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.00783114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00039889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.69 or 0.04645005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About Augur

Augur is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.