Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.38. 5,182,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,556,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

