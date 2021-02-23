Auroracoin (AUR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,458.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $1,458.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,464.89 or 0.99610293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00126588 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003511 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.